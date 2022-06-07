Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) Downgraded to “C” at TheStreet

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

RAND opened at $14.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.41 million, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.53. Rand Capital has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $26.98.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The asset manager reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.13 million during the quarter. Rand Capital had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 175.77%.

In related news, Director Adam Samuel Gusky purchased 7,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $112,254.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,380. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert M. Zak purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $31,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 11,156 shares of company stock valued at $168,148. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rand Capital stock. Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,192 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned 0.82% of Rand Capital as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company and regulated investment company specializing in private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in lower middle market and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies.

