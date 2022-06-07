Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Sets New 12-Month High at $37.20

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.20 and last traded at $36.98, with a volume of 283890 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.71.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RRC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Range Resources to $45.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $24.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $24.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.98.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a positive return on equity of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $986.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas exploration company to buy up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP David P. Poole sold 85,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $2,776,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 753,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,619,360.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,194.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,500 shares of company stock worth $5,669,875 in the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 223.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,093,208 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $108,642,000 after buying an additional 4,209,030 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Range Resources by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,034,433 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $122,566,000 after purchasing an additional 66,188 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Range Resources by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,614,627 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $109,813,000 after purchasing an additional 551,841 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Range Resources by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,322,603 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $100,941,000 after purchasing an additional 324,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Range Resources by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,835,554 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $86,144,000 after purchasing an additional 183,718 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Range Resources (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

