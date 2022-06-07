Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $17.96

Shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.96 and last traded at $17.90, with a volume of 29534 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.55.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RTLR shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Rattler Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Rattler Midstream from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Rattler Midstream from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rattler Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Get Rattler Midstream alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Rattler Midstream ( NASDAQ:RTLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $103.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.38 million. Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 9.65%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rattler Midstream LP will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 129.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its position in Rattler Midstream by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 31,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.84% of the company’s stock.

About Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The company provides crude oil and water-related midstream services. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 866 miles of crude oil, sourced water, and produced water gathering pipelines on acreage that overlays Diamondback Energy, Inc's core Midland and Delaware Basin development areas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.