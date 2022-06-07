Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Declares $0.55 Quarterly Dividend

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share on Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%.

Raytheon Technologies has a payout ratio of 37.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Raytheon Technologies to earn $5.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.3%.

RTX stock opened at $97.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.18. Raytheon Technologies has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $106.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Notis McConarty Edward increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 60,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,960,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

