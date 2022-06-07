Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.07 Billion

Brokerages expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) will report sales of $4.07 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Reinsurance Group of America’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.90 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.15 billion. Reinsurance Group of America posted sales of $4.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will report full-year sales of $16.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.03 billion to $16.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $17.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.72 billion to $17.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Reinsurance Group of America.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.24) EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on RGA shares. TheStreet downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Reinsurance Group of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.67.

Reinsurance Group of America stock traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $126.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,389. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.28 and a 200-day moving average of $110.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Reinsurance Group of America has a one year low of $94.32 and a one year high of $128.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.11%.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $487,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,618 shares in the company, valued at $183,384.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 10.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,470,000 after purchasing an additional 16,133 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter valued at about $242,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 19.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 16.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,038,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,505,000 after purchasing an additional 145,661 shares during the period. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

