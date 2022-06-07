Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Shares Gap Down to $12.94

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.94, but opened at $12.47. Repay shares last traded at $12.89, with a volume of 2,512 shares.

RPAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Repay from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Repay from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Repay from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Repay from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Repay from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Repay presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.21 and a beta of 0.75.

Repay ( NASDAQ:RPAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $67.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.36 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.85% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $95,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard E. Thornburgh bought 4,500 shares of Repay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $50,895.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 48,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,655.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 120,500 shares of company stock worth $1,355,895 in the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPAY. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Repay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Repay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Repay by 42.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repay during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Repay by 26.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

