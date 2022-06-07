Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June 7th (ABT, ADBE, ALHC, ALV, AMT, ARQT, AVT, AZN, BIG, BN)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, June 7th:

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $151.00 to $145.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $460.00 to $450.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC)

had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $18.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €225.00 ($241.94) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $275.00 to $268.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $39.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $45.00 to $50.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) was given a £120 ($150.38) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $36.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Danone (EPA:BN) was given a €56.00 ($60.22) price target by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) was given a GBX 450 ($5.64) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $168.00 to $156.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $7.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from $168.00 to $160.00.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $48.00 to $49.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $125.00 to $100.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $85.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $110.00 to $85.00.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $75.00 to $90.00.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $140.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $75.00.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $107.00 to $101.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its target price increased by Cowen Inc from $165.00 to $179.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc. from $165.00 to $179.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $23.00 to $22.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) was given a €100.00 ($107.53) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $32.00.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €35.00 ($37.63) target price by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson to C$122.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $492.00 to $363.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $140.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $331.00 to $291.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $41.00 to $40.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) was given a £149 ($186.72) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) had its price target boosted by Zacks Investment Research to $70.50.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $55.00.

Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) was given a €31.00 ($33.33) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $64.00 to $66.00.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $54.00 to $59.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €87.00 ($93.55) price target by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) was given a €194.00 ($208.60) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) had its price target boosted by SVB Leerink LLC from $67.00 to $76.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) had its target price raised by Barrington Research from $70.00 to $75.00.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) had its price target boosted by Argus from $38.00 to $41.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) had its target price lowered by Craig Hallum from $12.00 to $10.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $50.00 to $47.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $83.00 to $74.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $105.00.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) had its price target trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $30.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $344.00 to $329.00.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $114.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its price target reduced by SVB Leerink LLC from $80.00 to $70.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $216.00 to $188.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $105.00 to $111.00.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) was given a €324.00 ($348.39) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) was given a $116.00 price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $55.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $63.75. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $268.00 to $244.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $34.00.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $48.00 to $10.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was given a GBX 8,400 ($105.26) price target by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) was given a €241.00 ($259.14) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 4,700 ($58.90) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 6,800 ($85.21) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $4.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) was given a €136.00 ($146.24) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $291.00 to $257.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc from $111.00 to $120.00.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $95.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc. from $111.00 to $120.00. Cowen Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $412.00 to $389.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) was given a €6.00 ($6.45) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Shell (LON:SHEL) was given a GBX 3,000 ($37.59) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) was given a €170.00 ($182.80) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $14.00 to $11.00.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $24.00 to $29.00.

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) was given a €150.00 ($161.29) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its target price trimmed by Stephens from $74.00 to $64.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $130.00 to $116.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $275.00 to $266.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Unilever (LON:ULVR) was given a GBX 3,500 ($43.86) price target by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $239.00 to $215.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $12.00 to $6.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) had its target price reduced by Chardan Capital from $11.00 to $4.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) had its target price lowered by SVB Leerink LLC from $19.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $22.00 to $18.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $16.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $102.00 to $115.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.