Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June 7th (ABT, ADBE, ALHC, ALV, AMT, ARQT, AVT, AZN, BIG, BN)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, June 7th:
Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $151.00 to $145.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $460.00 to $450.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €225.00 ($241.94) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.
American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $275.00 to $268.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $39.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $45.00 to $50.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) was given a £120 ($150.38) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $36.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.
Danone (EPA:BN) was given a €56.00 ($60.22) price target by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.
BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) was given a GBX 450 ($5.64) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $168.00 to $156.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.
Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $7.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from $168.00 to $160.00.
Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $48.00 to $49.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $125.00 to $100.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $85.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $110.00 to $85.00.
Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $75.00 to $90.00.
Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $140.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $75.00.
Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $107.00 to $101.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc. from $165.00 to $179.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $23.00 to $22.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) was given a €100.00 ($107.53) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.
Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $32.00.
Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €35.00 ($37.63) target price by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.
BRP (TSE:DOO) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson to C$122.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.
DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $492.00 to $363.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $140.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $331.00 to $291.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $41.00 to $40.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) was given a £149 ($186.72) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) had its price target boosted by Zacks Investment Research to $70.50.
Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $55.00.
Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) was given a €31.00 ($33.33) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.
GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $64.00 to $66.00.
GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $54.00 to $59.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €87.00 ($93.55) price target by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.
Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) was given a €194.00 ($208.60) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) had its price target boosted by SVB Leerink LLC from $67.00 to $76.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) had its target price raised by Barrington Research from $70.00 to $75.00.
Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) had its price target boosted by Argus from $38.00 to $41.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) had its target price lowered by Craig Hallum from $12.00 to $10.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $50.00 to $47.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $83.00 to $74.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.
CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $105.00.
Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) had its price target trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $30.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $344.00 to $329.00.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $114.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
MP Materials (NYSE:MP) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its price target reduced by SVB Leerink LLC from $80.00 to $70.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.
Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $216.00 to $188.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $105.00 to $111.00.
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) was given a €324.00 ($348.39) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) was given a $116.00 price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.
Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $55.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $63.75. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $268.00 to $244.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $34.00.
Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $48.00 to $10.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was given a GBX 8,400 ($105.26) price target by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.
Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) was given a €241.00 ($259.14) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 4,700 ($58.90) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 6,800 ($85.21) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $4.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) was given a €136.00 ($146.24) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.
Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $291.00 to $257.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $95.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc. from $111.00 to $120.00. Cowen Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $412.00 to $389.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) was given a €6.00 ($6.45) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
Shell (LON:SHEL) was given a GBX 3,000 ($37.59) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $14.00 to $11.00.
Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $24.00 to $29.00.
Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) was given a €150.00 ($161.29) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its target price trimmed by Stephens from $74.00 to $64.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $130.00 to $116.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $275.00 to $266.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Unilever (LON:ULVR) was given a GBX 3,500 ($43.86) price target by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.
United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $239.00 to $215.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $12.00 to $6.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) had its target price reduced by Chardan Capital from $11.00 to $4.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) had its target price lowered by SVB Leerink LLC from $19.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $22.00 to $18.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.
WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $16.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $102.00 to $115.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
