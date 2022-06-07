Reviewing Barrick Gold (NASDAQ:GOLD) & Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR)

Barrick Gold (NASDAQ:GOLD – Get Rating) and Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Barrick Gold and Athena Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barrick Gold 16.18% 6.26% 4.31% Athena Gold N/A -12.49% -9.30%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Barrick Gold and Athena Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barrick Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Athena Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.2% of Barrick Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of Athena Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Barrick Gold has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Athena Gold has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Barrick Gold and Athena Gold’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barrick Gold $11.99 billion 3.05 $2.02 billion $1.09 18.82 Athena Gold N/A N/A -$1.03 million ($0.01) -5.91

Barrick Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Athena Gold. Athena Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Barrick Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Barrick Gold beats Athena Gold on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Barrick Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States. The company also has ownership interests in producing copper mines located in Chile, Saudi Arabia, and Zambia; and various other projects located throughout the Americas and Africa. Barrick Gold Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Athena Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Athena Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in the United States. Its flagship property is its 100% owned the Excelsior Springs project comprising 2 EX and 88 ES contiguous and unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of approximately 2,884 acres; two patented claims covering an area of 40 acres; and ten ES claims covering 202 acres located in Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Athena Silver Corporation and changed its name to Athena Gold Corporation in January 2021. Athena Gold Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Vacaville, California.

