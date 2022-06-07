Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Holdings Decreased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,079,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,112 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $87,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REXR. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

NYSE REXR opened at $64.77 on Tuesday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.84 and a twelve month high of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 73.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.73.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 143.18%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on REXR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile (Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.