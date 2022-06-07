RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Stock Price Down 0.2%

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIMGet Rating) fell 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,540 ($31.83) and last traded at GBX 2,562 ($32.11). 60,063 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 43,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,566 ($32.16).

Several brokerages recently commented on RHIM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($41.35) price target on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on RHI Magnesita from GBX 3,840 ($48.12) to GBX 3,100 ($38.85) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($50.13) price target on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,183.33 ($52.42).

The stock has a market cap of £1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,412.45 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,881.02.

RHI Magnesita N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.

