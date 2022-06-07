RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.40-$0.41 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $475.50 million-$479.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $477.19 million.RingCentral also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.83-$1.87 EPS.

RNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $300.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $225.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $210.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $220.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $177.68.

Shares of RNG stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.88. The stock had a trading volume of 32,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,337. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $56.95 and a 12 month high of $315.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 0.95.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 183.51%. The company had revenue of $467.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 1,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $124,789.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,442,624.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 15,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $962,918.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,117,070.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,029 shares of company stock worth $2,841,132. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 185.1% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

