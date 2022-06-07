Ripio Credit Network Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $22,284.00 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 7th. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $2.36 million and approximately $22,284.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. One Ripio Credit Network coin can now be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003352 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00043860 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00011773 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000555 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Coin Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

