Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Receives $51.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.13.

RBLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Roblox from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Roblox from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Roblox from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

In other news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $991,966.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 839,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,484,902.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,577 shares of company stock valued at $1,481,106 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Altos Ventures Management Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox in the 4th quarter worth $8,539,770,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Roblox by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,590,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,509,000 after purchasing an additional 19,852,955 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth $362,598,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Roblox by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,427,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,197,000 after buying an additional 6,908,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Roblox by 131,594.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,399,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,011,000 after buying an additional 5,395,391 shares in the last quarter. 68.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RBLX traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.51. 146,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,408,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.47. The company has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.62 and a beta of 2.29. Roblox has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.01% and a negative return on equity of 89.70%. The firm had revenue of $631.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Roblox will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Roblox (Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

