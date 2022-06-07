Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,168,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,440 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.50% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $761,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.3% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 28,336,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,819,517,000 after acquiring an additional 637,460 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,618,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $857,379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718,130 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,932,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,334,000 after acquiring an additional 577,839 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,028,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,673,000 after acquiring an additional 120,571 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $460,138,000. Institutional investors own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RY. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.78.

Shares of RY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $105.42. The company had a trading volume of 10,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,615. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $147.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.90. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $95.02 and a 12-month high of $119.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be paid a $0.995 dividend. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.01%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

