Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Price Target Increased to $51.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by UBS Group to $51.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

RPRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Royalty Pharma from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royalty Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.63.

NASDAQ RPRX opened at $40.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.96. Royalty Pharma has a one year low of $34.86 and a one year high of $47.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 21.95 and a current ratio of 21.95.

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.77 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 26.46%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royalty Pharma will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 76.00%.

In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 129,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $5,110,730.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James F. Reddoch sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $3,081,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,020,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,934,464. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 528,726 shares of company stock valued at $21,108,284 over the last three months. 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after buying an additional 12,915 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $2,030,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 230,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,174,000 after purchasing an additional 69,686 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,305,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,071,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,511,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greytown Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 126,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 20,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

