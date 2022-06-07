Rune (RUNE) Market Capitalization Tops $457,494.56

Rune (RUNE) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One Rune coin can currently be bought for about $33.85 or 0.00109867 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rune has traded 26.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rune has a total market cap of $457,494.56 and approximately $1,057.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rune alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 86.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.72 or 0.00161388 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003244 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.18 or 0.00584874 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $119.22 or 0.00387007 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00029700 BTC.

Rune Profile

Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Buying and Selling Rune

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rune and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.