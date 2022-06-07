Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RHP. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.17.

Shares of NYSE RHP traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $95.13. 375,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,941. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a twelve month low of $71.03 and a twelve month high of $101.19. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -53.75 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.78.

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($1.38). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 1,684.43%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.91) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RHP. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $441,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 379,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,898,000 after purchasing an additional 192,885 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 821,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,480,000 after purchasing an additional 102,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 16,138 shares during the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

