Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $57.75

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $57.75 and last traded at $57.75, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.75.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Samsung Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get Samsung Electronics alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 3.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.75 and its 200 day moving average is $57.75.

Samsung Electronics ( OTCMKTS:SSNLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $64.56 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF)

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the consumer electronics, information technology and mobile communications, and device solutions businesses worldwide. It provides home appliances comprising of refrigerators, air dresser, washing machines, dryers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, vacuum cleaners, air conditioners, and air purifiers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Samsung Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsung Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.