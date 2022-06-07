Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SGMO. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Sangamo Therapeutics from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

SGMO stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.63. Sangamo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $12.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.94.

Sangamo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SGMO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.29 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.17% and a negative net margin of 156.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, Director John Markels bought 6,784 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $25,032.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,865.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $488,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 51.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 12,495 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 7.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 154,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 10,592 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. grew its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 44.5% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 20,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $455,000. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sangamo Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.