Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Hits New 12-Month High at $48.89

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.89 and last traded at $48.67, with a volume of 517613 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.22.

SLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Cowen increased their price target on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.51.

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.26.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $224,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,101,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,080,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 11,628 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $500,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,546,587 shares of company stock worth $226,788,025 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,361,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,013,440,000 after buying an additional 1,510,608 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,487,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,339,042,000 after acquiring an additional 16,123,949 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,556,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,753,092,000 after purchasing an additional 554,778 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $938,856,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 1,413.5% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 27,916,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,153,123,000 after purchasing an additional 26,072,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile (NYSE:SLB)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

