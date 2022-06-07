Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 400,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,603 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $15,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Camden Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 79,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 54,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 17,433 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 351,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,678,000 after purchasing an additional 26,734 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 201,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,817,000 after purchasing an additional 36,203 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHF opened at $34.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.92 and its 200-day moving average is $36.71. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $32.21 and a 12-month high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.