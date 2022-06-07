Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.90-7.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.43-7.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.47 billion.Science Applications International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.90-$7.20 EPS.

Shares of SAIC stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,508. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.60 and its 200 day moving average is $85.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Science Applications International has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $95.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.79.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.44.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $325,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven G. Mahon sold 4,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total transaction of $376,135.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Science Applications International by 9.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,699,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $525,321,000 after acquiring an additional 491,167 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Science Applications International by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,887,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $450,486,000 after acquiring an additional 94,874 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,574,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $145,085,000 after buying an additional 76,621 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 896,809 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,663,000 after buying an additional 18,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 12.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 836,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,352,000 after buying an additional 91,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

