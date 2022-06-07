Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.90-7.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.43-7.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.47 billion.Science Applications International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.90-$7.20 EPS.

SAIC traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.75. 1,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,508. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.79. Science Applications International has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $95.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.87.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Science Applications International will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SAIC. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.44.

In related news, EVP Steven G. Mahon sold 4,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total value of $376,135.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $325,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIC. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Science Applications International in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Science Applications International in the first quarter worth about $253,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 11.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth about $443,000. 78.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

