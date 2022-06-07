Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Stake Decreased by Light Street Capital Management LLC

Light Street Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 505,597 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 36,620 shares during the period. SEA makes up 6.8% of Light Street Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Light Street Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of SEA worth $113,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of SEA by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,999,979 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,237,095,000 after acquiring an additional 362,427 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of SEA by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,591,680 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,922,045,000 after buying an additional 1,560,709 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of SEA by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,312,413 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,859,574,000 after buying an additional 116,794 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SEA by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,553,612 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $571,269,000 after buying an additional 986,765 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of SEA by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,292,786 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $512,919,000 after buying an additional 287,173 shares during the period. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of SEA in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of SEA from $160.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of SEA from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.75.

SEA stock traded up $5.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,041,724. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.06 and a fifty-two week high of $372.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a PE ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 1.56.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.22. SEA had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

