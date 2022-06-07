SEA (NYSE:SE) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) rose 6.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $87.17 and last traded at $86.43. Approximately 134,533 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,041,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.25.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on SEA from $241.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on SEA from $160.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of SEA in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on SEA from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SEA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.75.

The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 1.56.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SEA during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in SEA during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of SEA by 76.2% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 215 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in SEA in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

