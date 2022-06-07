Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.25 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a modern fleet of 10 Capesize vessels. The Company’s executive offices are in Athens, Greece. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SHIP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Noble Financial reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1.81.

Shares of NASDAQ SHIP opened at $1.14 on Friday. Seanergy Maritime has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.58 million, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.37.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The shipping company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 24.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. Seanergy Maritime’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 1,635.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,375,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,794,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065,735 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Seanergy Maritime by 44.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,354,040 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,336 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the third quarter valued at $4,378,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter valued at $1,938,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities primarily iron ore and coal worldwide. It operates a fleet of 17 Capesize vessels with an average age of 12.1 years and aggregate cargo carrying capacity of 3,011,083 deadweight.

