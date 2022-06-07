Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target Cut to $85.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cowen to $85.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Semtech from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.91.

SMTC opened at $62.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.21 and its 200-day moving average is $71.77. Semtech has a 52-week low of $56.00 and a 52-week high of $94.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Semtech had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $202.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Semtech will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 6,950 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $490,461.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 25,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $1,753,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,950 shares of company stock valued at $3,079,392. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 132.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Semtech in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

