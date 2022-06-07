Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target Cut to $85.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cowen to $85.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Semtech from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.91.
SMTC opened at $62.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.21 and its 200-day moving average is $71.77. Semtech has a 52-week low of $56.00 and a 52-week high of $94.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
In related news, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 6,950 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $490,461.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 25,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $1,753,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,950 shares of company stock valued at $3,079,392. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 132.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Semtech in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.
About Semtech (Get Rating)
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Semtech (SMTC)
- CrowdStrike earnings and revenue beat forecasts, stock falls
- Ryder System, Inc: The Most Interesting Play In Logistics
- This Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- Macys Stock is Ready to Buy
- First Solar Stock is Ready to Shine
Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.