Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.80 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS – Get Rating) will report sales of $4.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Senseonics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.90 million and the highest is $7.90 million. Senseonics reported sales of $3.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Senseonics will report full-year sales of $21.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $33.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $45.74 million, with estimates ranging from $32.30 million to $68.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Senseonics.

Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 million. Senseonics had a net margin of 253.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.04%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Senseonics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

SENS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.17. 1,817,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,612,935. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.02 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.82. Senseonics has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $4.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.45.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months.

