Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.00

Serinus Energy plc (LON:SENX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 12 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 12 ($0.15), with a volume of 85196 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.15 ($0.15).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Serinus Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Serinus Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2.97. The stock has a market cap of £13.44 million and a P/E ratio of 1.65.

In other Serinus Energy news, insider Jeffrey Auld acquired 402,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £8,040 ($10,075.19).

Serinus Energy Company Profile (LON:SENX)

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Tunisia and Romania. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Serinus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serinus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.