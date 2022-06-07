ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Kemnay Advisory Services Inc.

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,548 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises about 1.4% of Kemnay Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $10,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $400,884,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 894,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $580,778,000 after buying an additional 556,871 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $783,606,000 after acquiring an additional 553,517 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,480,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,414,000 after acquiring an additional 352,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,925,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,898,748,000 after buying an additional 305,908 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total transaction of $3,342,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,613,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.04, for a total transaction of $406,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,763 shares of company stock worth $9,051,203. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NOW traded up $10.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $503.12. The stock had a trading volume of 12,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,133. The company has a market capitalization of $100.86 billion, a PE ratio of 458.08, a PEG ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.09. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $406.47 and a twelve month high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $484.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $550.33.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on ServiceNow from $800.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $680.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $635.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $639.84.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

