SES AI (NYSE:SES) Shares Gap Up to $4.96

Shares of SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.96, but opened at $5.17. SES AI shares last traded at $4.92, with a volume of 3,855 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SES AI in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in SES AI in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in SES AI in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in SES AI in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SES AI in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.51% of the company’s stock.

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

