SHIELD (XSH) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $44.00

SHIELD (XSH) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 6th. During the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $91,124.52 and approximately $44.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,608.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,757.11 or 0.05934561 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000268 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00017510 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.30 or 0.00207024 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.93 or 0.00594212 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.47 or 0.00616290 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00071978 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004338 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

