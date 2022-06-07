Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Receives $110.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $135.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe from €175.00 ($188.17) to €160.00 ($172.04) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Baader Bank upgraded shares of Shop Apotheke Europe to a “buy” rating and set a €110.00 ($118.28) price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

SAEYY stock remained flat at $$10.00 during trading on Friday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $20.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.36 and a 200-day moving average of $11.27.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

