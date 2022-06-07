Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Singular Genomics Systems Inc. is a life science technology company. It focused on delivering genomic technologies for the advancement of science and medicine. Singular Genomics Systems Inc. is based in LA JOLLA, Calif. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Singular Genomics Systems from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMIC opened at $3.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 35.87 and a quick ratio of 35.18. Singular Genomics Systems has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $28.34.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Singular Genomics Systems will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Pellini bought 26,834 shares of Singular Genomics Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $88,552.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 99,289 shares in the company, valued at $327,653.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Singular Genomics Systems by 121.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Singular Genomics Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Singular Genomics Systems by 19,117.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Singular Genomics Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits.

