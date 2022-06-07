Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Receives $4.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.20.

Several brokerages recently commented on SIOX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Sio Gene Therapies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.80 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearline Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 392,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 174,185 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,367,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sio Gene Therapies by 272.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 530,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 388,383 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,914,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,629,000 after purchasing an additional 425,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 47,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SIOX stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.84. Sio Gene Therapies has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $2.95.

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing gene therapies to radically transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops AXO-Lenti-PD, in vivo lentiviral gene therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1, an investigational gene therapy , which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2, an investigational gene therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

