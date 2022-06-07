Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.21–$0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $180.00 million-$181.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $179.52 million.Smartsheet also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.67–$0.59 EPS.

NYSE:SMAR traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.58. The company had a trading volume of 4,657,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,281. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $33.25 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.10 and a beta of 1.59.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 29.45% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The firm had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

SMAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Smartsheet from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Smartsheet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.00.

In other news, insider Megan Hansen sold 10,694 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $593,089.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 1,125 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $56,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 315,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,756,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,076. Corporate insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 267.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

