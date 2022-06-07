Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $293.92 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) to announce $293.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Snap One’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $308.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $283.00 million. Snap One posted sales of $253.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Snap One will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Snap One.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $273.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.27 million. Snap One had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 3.06%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SNPO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Snap One from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Snap One from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Snap One from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Snap One from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap One currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

In other news, insider Jefferson Dungan purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John H. Heyman purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $54,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,567,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,086,611.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNPO. Indaba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Snap One during the third quarter worth approximately $50,010,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Snap One during the third quarter worth approximately $9,728,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap One in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,971,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap One in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,168,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap One in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,964,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SNPO traded up $0.37 on Monday, hitting $12.72. 47,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,911. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.17 million and a P/E ratio of -27.06. Snap One has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $24.50.

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

