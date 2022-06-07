Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.33.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Sodexo from €100.00 ($107.53) to €93.00 ($100.00) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sodexo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sodexo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Sodexo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €95.00 ($102.15) price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Sodexo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

SDXAY stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.03. 21,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,040. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.65. Sodexo has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $20.10.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

