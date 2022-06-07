Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Receives $33.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Software Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of STWRY remained flat at $$8.69 during midday trading on Monday. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $7.21 and a 1-year high of $13.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day moving average of $8.95.

Software Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:STWRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $231.18 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.1297 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, maintenance, and IT services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics solutions comprising Cumulocity IoT for integrating digital equipment and sensors through an IoT device management and application enablement platform, as well as provides streaming analytics for big data analytics in real time and solutions for predictive analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning; and TrendMiner, an intuitive Web-based analytics platform for visualization of industrial processes and process data.

