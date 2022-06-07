SONM (SNM) Price Hits $0.16 on Exchanges

SONM (SNM) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 7th. One SONM coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000478 BTC on major exchanges. SONM has a market cap of $58.77 million and $142,489.00 worth of SONM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SONM has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SONM

SONM (CRYPTO:SNM) is a coin. It launched on June 15th, 2017. SONM’s total supply is 444,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 coins. The official website for SONM is sonm.com . SONM’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SONM is /r/SONM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SONM is a a multi-purpose decentralized supercomputer for general purpose computing, allowig users to monetize their idle hardware and providing services that range from site hosting to scientific calculations. The SONM project implements a fog computing structure instead of a costly cloud structure, reducing middlemen fees. The SNM token is required to buy and sell computational power in the SONM network. “

