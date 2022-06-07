Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Receives $120.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

SONY stock traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $92.64. 441,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,607. Sony Group has a 12-month low of $79.94 and a 12-month high of $133.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $113.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.86.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,598,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,776,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth about $391,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sony Group in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Sony Group by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 236,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,791,000 after purchasing an additional 17,401 shares during the last quarter.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

