S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) PT Lowered to $385.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $450.00 to $385.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SPGI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $419.00 to $401.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $433.50.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $338.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $115.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.06. S&P Global has a fifty-two week low of $311.87 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $369.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $406.54.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total transaction of $1,475,553.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,157 shares of company stock valued at $2,911,877 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 273.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

