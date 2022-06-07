SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.15% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 4,900.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:XME opened at $55.17 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a twelve month low of $38.65 and a twelve month high of $66.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.10 and its 200 day moving average is $51.25.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.