SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Bought by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $463.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $464.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $482.98. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $424.27 and a twelve month high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

