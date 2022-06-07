StaFi Tops 24-Hour Volume of $3.74 Million (FIS)

StaFi (FIS) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 7th. In the last week, StaFi has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. StaFi has a total market capitalization of $21.31 million and $3.74 million worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StaFi coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00001144 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00079725 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000577 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00016853 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001289 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.46 or 0.00215723 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00033176 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008335 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000202 BTC.

StaFi Coin Profile

StaFi (FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 114,911,733 coins and its circulating supply is 60,452,000 coins. The official website for StaFi is www.stafi.io . StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . StaFi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Buying and Selling StaFi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StaFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StaFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StaFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

