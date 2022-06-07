STARSHIP Market Cap Tops $6.18 Million (STARSHIP)

STARSHIP (STARSHIP) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 7th. STARSHIP has a total market capitalization of $6.18 million and $56,509.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STARSHIP coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00001084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, STARSHIP has traded up 21.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 74.2% against the dollar and now trades at $799.24 or 0.02650240 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 102.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.29 or 0.00166746 BTC.

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003308 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003314 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.88 or 0.00420717 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

STARSHIP Coin Profile

STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC

Buying and Selling STARSHIP

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STARSHIP directly using US dollars.

