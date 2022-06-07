StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “StepStone Group Inc. is a private markets investment firm focused on providing investment solutions and advisory and data services to its clients. StepStone Group Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on STEP. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on StepStone Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet lowered StepStone Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.67.

NASDAQ:STEP opened at $28.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.74. StepStone Group has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $55.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.75.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $145.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.36 million. StepStone Group had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 11.27%. StepStone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that StepStone Group will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.89%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in StepStone Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in StepStone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in StepStone Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. 95.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

