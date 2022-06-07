STERIS (NYSE:STE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $261.14.

Shares of STE opened at $221.90 on Friday. STERIS has a 52-week low of $190.86 and a 52-week high of $255.93. The company has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 92.85 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.04. STERIS had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that STERIS will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.97%.

In related news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.48, for a total value of $2,043,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,925,756.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $984,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,027,840. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STE. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the first quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the first quarter worth $29,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 1,272.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 100.0% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

