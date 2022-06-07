Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 562,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,134 shares during the period. Stifel Financial comprises approximately 0.8% of Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.54% of Stifel Financial worth $39,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SF. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

SF stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.20. 7,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,506. Stifel Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $57.76 and a twelve month high of $83.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 18.05%.

In other Stifel Financial news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski bought 10,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.94 per share, with a total value of $619,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,311,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,223,470.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stifel Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Stifel Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.