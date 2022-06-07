StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quotient from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Quotient from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of Quotient stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. Quotient has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.36.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QTNT. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Quotient by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 9,117,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,154 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Quotient by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,680,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,291,000 after acquiring an additional 34,369 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Quotient by 0.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,255,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after buying an additional 33,409 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Quotient by 1.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,533,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,268,000 after buying an additional 43,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Quotient by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 112,013 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.

