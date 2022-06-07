StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quotient from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Quotient from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.
Shares of Quotient stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. Quotient has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.36.
About Quotient (Get Rating)
Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Quotient (QTNT)
- CrowdStrike earnings and revenue beat forecasts, stock falls
- Ryder System, Inc: The Most Interesting Play In Logistics
- This Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- Macys Stock is Ready to Buy
- First Solar Stock is Ready to Shine
Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.